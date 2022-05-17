What's new

U.S. Air Force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it had conducted a successful test of a hypersonic weapon, which flew at five times the speed of sound.

The test was conducted on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), the Air Force said in a statement.
www.reuters.com

U.S. Air Force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test

The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it had conducted a successful test of a hypersonic weapon, which flew at five times the speed of sound.
