What's new

U.S. Aims to Turn Taiwan Into Giant Weapons Depot

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
13,086
3
17,538
Country
United States
Location
United States
WASHINGTON — American officials are intensifying efforts to build a giant stockpile of weapons in Taiwan after studying recent naval and air force exercises by the Chinese military around the island, according to current and former officials.

The exercises showed that China would probably blockade the island as a prelude to any attempted invasion, and Taiwan would have to hold out on its own until the United States or other nations intervened, if they decided to do that, the current and former officials say.

www.nytimes.com

U.S. Aims to Turn Taiwan Into Giant Weapons Depot

Officials say Taiwan needs to become a “porcupine” with enough weapons to hold out if the Chinese military blockades and invades it, even if Washington decides to send troops.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
3,334
-3
4,079
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
I hope no Indian lady by the name kuyilli will pour ghee on herself and light her self in this depot that would be the 2nd time in history that death by Ghee would occur 🤣
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
2 US Navy cruisers sail through the Taiwan Strait
Replies
3
Views
589
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Hamartia Antidote
EXCLUSIVE U.S. warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage, first since Pelosi visit -officials
2
Replies
21
Views
853
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
A
Japan and Taiwan to begin talks on evacuation plans amid China's threats
Replies
10
Views
538
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
F-22Raptor
Biden Administration Preps $1.1 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan
Replies
2
Views
189
Broccoli
Broccoli
Hamartia Antidote
Aljazeera: Ships resume Taiwan routes amid uncertainty over China drills
Replies
8
Views
334
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom