U.N. Human Rights Committee Denounces U.S. Indigenous Policies

U.N. Human Rights Committee Denounces U.S. Indigenous Policies | Cultural Survival

A leading United Nations human rights body has issued a report blasting the United States for its systematic abrogation of its treaties with Native Americans, stealing of reservation land, and the loss of billions of dollars of Native American money, among other things. It demanded that the United States grant American Indians and Native Hawai’ians the same basic protections under U.S. law that it grants to nonindigenous Americans.
 
