How about UN growing some spine and demand release of minor children as old as a few months, separated from their parents, caged like animals and required to appear before courts in person all alone and fight a court case themselves. Yes this is today's America under Trump.This is beyond incompetence, this is beyond looking the other way, this is the worst crime ever in the modern day history. UN has gone to the dogs along with the US. They have no right to even utter the word "human right" from their filthy mouths let alone telling others what to do.