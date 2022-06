Zarah Sultana​

MP for Coventry South​

Zarah SultanaI am proud to be the Labour Member of Parliament for Coventry South.I am here to stand up for you, our community and our city. From its tradition as a city of refuge, peace and reconciliation, to its potential to be at the forefront of a Green New Deal, I am a voice for Coventry South in Parliament. I am fighting for our city’s potential to be unleashed: Our public services need more funding, living standards need to rise, and our industries need investment.Together, I know that we can build a more equal, caring, and democratic society. If you have an issue or question you’d like to raise, please don’t hesitate to email me at info@zarahsultana.com