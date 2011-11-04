What's new

U.K. Carrier Capability Returns To The Indo-Pacific

Prince Kassad

U.K. Carrier Capability Returns To The Indo-Pacific

By David Scott Toward the end of May 2021, first the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and then the Queen visited the British flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth at Portsmouth. In effec…
Strengthened British bases and facilities are now seen across and around the Indian Ocean. At Bahrain, HMS Jufair, abandoned in 1971 was re-established in 2018, and the U.K. Joint Logistics Support Base was opened at Duqm the same year. Increased U.K. use of Diego Garcia has been evident since 2018. Finally, in Singapore the modest U.K. presence in the repair and logistics facility (British Defence Singapore Support Unit) at Sembawang wharf, was supplemented with the Defence Staff Office in 2017, amid subsequent talk of further reinforcement of the U.K. presence there.

A U.K. focus on the Indo-Pacific was given further impetus by Brexit and the need to secure trade deals across the Indo-Pacific – involving South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, India, and New Zealand, as well as seeking entry into the Trans-Pacific Partnership – which in turn has made security of sea lanes (commerce flows and shipping) of even greater significance for the U.K.


Things are really ramping up in SE Asia, its going to be an interesting and scary few years.
 
To be honest. The British carriers are crap compared to Type 003. First, they back EMALs. Second, they are fairly modest in size, about 280 meters long.

Construction of Chinese Type 003 CV-18 aircrat carrier continues to progress at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai

Construction of China's 3rd aircraft carrier Type 003 CV-18 continues to progress at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. The ship will be the largest surface warship that will enter into service with the Chinese Navy. Follow Navy Recognition on Google News at this link Artist rendering of new...
defence.pk
 
Perhaps someone forgot to inform Brits that it's not the 18th, 19th or mid 20th century anymore. They are not the leading global power anymore. Now china can pulverize them many times over. ....gone are the days of opium wars....
 
Last edited:
Deltadart said:
Perhaps someone forgot to inform Brits that it's not the 18th or the 19th century anymore. They are not the leading global power anymore. Now china can pulverizer them many times over. ....gone are the days of opium wars....
Yes, and a military operation to retake Hong Kong from China would be disastrous for Britain. In the 1950s Taiwan mounted an amphibious assault to retake mainland China and they suffered heavy casualties before retreating back to Taiwan.
 
Last edited:
Deltadart said:
Perhaps someone forgot to inform Brits that it's not the 18th, 19th or mid 20th century anymore. They are not the leading global power anymore. Now china can pulverize them many times over. ....gone are the days of opium wars....
Perhaps someone forgot to inform you that the UK is not alone. They have the US, Japan, France and OZ working together in the Pacific.
 
