U.A.E. Signs Contract to Buy 80 Rafale F4 Jets

Our Bureau

10:34 AM, December 3, 2021

Signing of the U.A.E.-Dassault contract for Rafale fighters on December 3, 2021.The United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) has entered into a contract with Dassault Aviation for the acquisition of 80 Rafale F4 fighters on Friday.The contract was signed in the presence of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Sheikh Mohammed ben Zayed Al Nahyane, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Vice-Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, signed a historical contract with Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council.The Emirates Air Force will be the first user of the Rafale F4 outside France.Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.Rafale fighter jet deploying missile counter-measures"The Rafales and related equipment are ordered by the United Arab Emirates via commercial contracts between the United Arab Emirates, the GIE Rafale (Dassault Aviation, Safran and Thales) and MBDA. This acquisition is part of a major equipment and training program, which is the subject of an intergovernmental agreement and two cooperation arrangements in the operational and armaments fields."H225M Caracal helicopterThe U.A.E. has also committed to buy twelve H225M Caracal helicopters from France. “The twelve H225M aircraft will be entirely produced and assembled in France, at the Airbus Helicopters industrial site in Marignane. As an extension of the order for eight additional H225M Caracal helicopters, placed by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces last April under the government support plan for aeronautics, this new order further consolidates the H225M Caracal production and assembly line of the Marignane site and all its suppliers, and consequently, sustains hundreds of jobs,” the French Ministry of Defense announced.