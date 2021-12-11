U.A.E. Shut Down China Facility Under U.S. Pressure, Emirates Says

WASHINGTON—The United Arab Emirates recently ordered work halted on a Chinese facility in the country after American officials argued that Beijing intended to use the site for military purposes, a top U.A.E. official said Thursday.Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the U.A.E.’s leadership, said the Emirates ordered work stopped at the site at Washington’s behest. The U.A.E., he said, didn’t believe the facility was intended for military or security uses.