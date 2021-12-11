What's new

U.A.E. Shut Down China Facility Under U.S. Pressure, Emirates Says

WASHINGTON—The United Arab Emirates recently ordered work halted on a Chinese facility in the country after American officials argued that Beijing intended to use the site for military purposes, a top U.A.E. official said Thursday.

Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the U.A.E.’s leadership, said the Emirates ordered work stopped at the site at Washington’s behest. The U.A.E., he said, didn’t believe the facility was intended for military or security uses.

https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/u-...t-project-after-pressure-from-u-s-11639070894
 
I am not sure how credible this news is but China has a history of spying of its consumers

just look at Huawei so better to be cautious
 
A master in a slaves house is still the master.

All Muslim states must recognise this surely. Stop buying their weapons and move away from doing business with them. Zionists run America and they will f up the middle East now you are in bed with them
 
