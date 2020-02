Tyranny of transport owners: Cancel 2003 black treaty

BRTC faces obstacles from the private transport owners and workers once it attempts to run buses along a new route. Particularly, the private sector transport owners and workers call a strike if BRTC attempts to run double-deckers along any route. The owners and workers use a black treaty signed 16 years ago during the BNP government when Nazmul Huda was the communications minister.

The principle reason for such opposition of the owners is a lesser bus fare and comfortable journey offered by the BRTC, which made it popular among the passengers. The private transport owners fear their profits would drop if the government buses are there. They want an open market economy but at the same time they want to run businesses obstructing government buses. Such duplicity cannot be allowed.