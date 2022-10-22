Typical US hypocrisy over RAB!

BananaRepublicUK
May 13, 2022
We are told by US that RAB and it’s officials were sanctioned because of human rights abuses
Read this article. Not that we needed to..
How US trains collaborated with Hinduvta thugs in Kashmir
PDF fools believe the US propaganda to justify removing Muslim leaders it doesn’t like.
@UKBengali these naive fools are the real Trojan horse. Even more dangerous than the RAW moles within BD government.
For the record, I wholeheartedly support the RAB for ridding our country of extremism.
