Typical US hypocrisy over RAB!

BananaRepublicUK

May 13, 2022
We are told by US that RAB and it’s officials were sanctioned because of human rights abuses 🤣🤣🤣

Read this article. Not that we needed to..

How US trains collaborated with Hinduvta thugs in Kashmir

PDF fools believe the US propaganda to justify removing Muslim leaders it doesn’t like.

@UKBengali these naive fools are the real Trojan horse. Even more dangerous than the RAW moles within BD government.

For the record, I wholeheartedly support the RAB for ridding our country of extremism.
 
BananaRepublicUK

May 13, 2022
Nergal said:
@BananaRepublicUK ,you claim yourself as a BAL hater Hasina fan.

Still why you are sooo desperate? Even more than your icon @UKBengali ?

Even he isn't too much enthusiastic like you!
I don’t like any of the political parties in BD. And hate the corrupt BD military even more.

Hence I want Hasina as dictator for life.

Our Octavian Augustus.

Democracy has failed. We need our Augustus to restore our prosperity.

I would not mind if you and bluesky were to take out prominent BAL leaders, btw 🤣🤣🤣
 

