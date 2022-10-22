Typical US hypocrisy over RAB!

Nergal said:



Still why you are sooo desperate? Even more than your icon



Even he isn't too much enthusiastic like you! @BananaRepublicUK ,you claim yourself as a BAL hater Hasina fan.Still why you are sooo desperate? Even more than your icon @UKBengali Even he isn't too much enthusiastic like you! Click to expand...

I don’t like any of the political parties in BD. And hate the corrupt BD military even more.Hence I want Hasina as dictator for life.Our Octavian Augustus.Democracy has failed. We need our Augustus to restore our prosperity.I would not mind if you and bluesky were to take out prominent BAL leaders, btw