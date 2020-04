India-centric click bait. There is a market-oriented psychology behind such blogs. Indian commenters love to splurge over such blogs that offer crude dismissals of anything Pakistani.



Now honestly speaking, clearly Khan is genuine in his patriotism, means well and does the best he can for the Pakistan he believes in. Yes he blunders often but he's surrounded by idiots who should know better. Not exactly sure what these bloggers are expecting Khan to do. He's also honest and knows what the main problem is with Pakistan's ability to deal with the pandemic or any major disaster - Pakistanis. Whether it's mullahs congregating, Sharifs looting and hiding in England, the opposition dampening his efforts for political gain, or the usual marasi media, he is fighting a one-handed fight against all sorts of internal and external threats.



Pakistan made several smart moves - leaving students in Wuhan while initiating relief packages to China early on was bang on. Iran didn't help us one bit with their lackadaisical approach early on. Khan didn't set up quarantine facilities adequately in the west. Afterwards, Khan did well with chloroquine diplomacy and rightly ignored Indian criticisms of his partial lockdown approach - he found a plan that works best for Pakistan in view of its numerous limitations. Lately he has let the clerics gain ground against him though.



Overall a mixed result for Khan but the final reckoning awaits. The pandemic is far from over and hitherto, Pakistan has been lucky I feel.

