Here’s why the ‘India first PM’ Google search is showing Modi’s photo with Nehru’s name

People have been sharing screenshots of the 'Indias first PM' Google search result page that shows Jawaharlal Nehru's in big and bold lettering, but current PM Narendra Modi's photo, asking Google why. Well, here's the reason.

ashok321 said: ↑



View attachment 469311



Sanghi chadis don't even spare Wiki. What I got?Sanghi chadis don't even spare Wiki. Click to expand...