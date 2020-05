Bangladesh has total 576 or 620 Tank. According to Global Fire Power, Bangladesh has total 276 Tanks while Wikipedia count 320 including upcoming or already arrived 44 VT-5 light Tanks. Both of them yet to include the 300 T-59 Tanks which China gifted us few years ago and are now being rebuild as T-59G Durjoy Mark-II. We already know that, Bangladesh army rebuilt 174 T-59 into T-59G Durjoy Mark-I. Mark-II is a farther improvement over Mark-I series.In this video, it is claimed that T-59G Durjoy Mark-I,II can destroy 500 mm armor from a distance of 2 km while Indian Arjun Tanks can destroy only 200 mm armor and Ukranian Oplot-M Tanks 400 mm armor from a similar distance. Wikipedia also support this fact.Bangladesh may have smaller number of Tanks, but all the Tanks are upgraded or re-built to the latest technology and this process is ongoing for Durjoy Mark-II Tanks.Farther input about the latest development concerning the conversion of those 300 T-59 Tanks gifted by China into T-59G Durjoy Mark-II will be appreciated.