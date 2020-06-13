Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Land Warfare
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Type 15. China's latest MBT.
Thread starter
Tai Hai Chen
Start date
Today at 9:31 AM
Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
18,126
-12
8,427
Country
Location
Today at 9:31 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
A Look at Ongoing MBT Upgrades & New MBT Programs in the Western World
Test7
Jun 13, 2020
Replies
0
Views
10K
Jun 13, 2020
Test7
Analysis: Russian army Armored vehicles Air defense systems Missile systems at Victory Day parade 20
Zarvan
Jun 28, 2020
Replies
3
Views
1K
Jun 29, 2020
Joe Shearer
Analysis: Top 15 most modern main battle tanks MBTs in the world
The Ronin
Nov 30, 2018
Replies
3
Views
2K
Dec 1, 2018
New World
I
South Korea Skills Base Broadens
Ivan
Aug 4, 2020
Replies
1
Views
1K
Aug 4, 2020
Zarvan
China's Type-99 tank is World's 3rd most powerful tank
Khalid Newazi
May 6, 2015
Replies
10
Views
2K
Aug 27, 2015
N/A
N
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Al-Sisi: No one will be able to take a drop of water from Egypt. And whoever wants to be tested, let him be tested
Latest: That Guy
1 minute ago
Middle East & Africa
Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft [AMCA] Development | Updates & Discussions.
Latest: Deino
1 minute ago
Indian Defence Forum
Foreign debt is rising, reaching a record in 2020
Latest: That Guy
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Rubik's cube: Can ordinary people solve it on their own?
Latest: Bagheera
2 minutes ago
Members Club
Baden-Württemberg class. The pride of European surface fleet.
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
4 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan signs two contracts worth $33.46 m with Turkish shipbuilder - Ptv News
Latest: Enigma SIG
34 minutes ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee visits Baykar UAV facility in Turkey
Latest: Awan68
Today at 9:19 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Army’s logistic installations and Supports.
Latest: farooqbhai007
Today at 8:49 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan's Service Rifle (G-3, Type-56) Replacement Competition 2016.
Latest: untitled
Today at 7:51 AM
Pakistan Army
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: HRK
Today at 7:14 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
English Premier League - 2020/21
Latest: Kambojaric
15 minutes ago
Sports
PM IK replies to Modi's letter
Latest: N.Siddiqui
34 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan First ! The case for Pakistani Nationalism.
Latest: PradoTLC
50 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Modi, Biden & China: Great Game? Why India asking for good relations with Pakistan
Latest: PradoTLC
51 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Chinese liquor company gets licence in Pakistan
Latest: newb3e
55 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
Baden-Württemberg class. The pride of European surface fleet.
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
4 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Type 15. China's latest MBT.
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Today at 9:31 AM
Land Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 9:14 AM
Air Warfare
The Day India's Mighty SU-30 Fired in Anger
Latest: GHALIB
Today at 8:45 AM
Air Warfare
A rare photo of the USN nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Seawolf's forward sonar
Latest: Goritoes
Today at 8:38 AM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft [AMCA] Development | Updates & Discussions.
Latest: Deino
1 minute ago
Indian Defence Forum
Foreign debt is rising, reaching a record in 2020
Latest: That Guy
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Imad Adeeb: Egypt has the Russian Iskander missile that is capable of striking concrete blocks
Latest: The SC
11 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
As long as propagandists like this exist, kiss goodbye to any progress in BD Pak relations
Latest: Avicenna
19 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
US Will 'Expel' India From Quad if Delhi Buys S-400 Missile Systems From Russia, Warns BJP Lawmaker
Latest: The Maverick
20 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Land Warfare
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom