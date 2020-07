So alot of people on some other forums (and to a less extent here on PDF) suggest that the type 076 will not have the capability to operate manned fighters.

They gave many reasons as to why they think so, for example on CJDBY I came across a comment that said something like "the Type 076 will be equipped with weak catapults that won't be powerfull enough to launch manned aircrafts".



So what's your opinion on this matter? What kind of aircrafts do you think will be carried by the Type 076?



This ship will for sure cost some billions of dollars , we have seen how that American stealthy drone was taken down effortlessly by Iran, the only case an American drone was useful against Iran was when it striked outside Iran's airdefense range (eg: Soleimani assasination) , in a war with the US navy ,aside from intelligence gathering the only way they would be usefull against the USN would be if they are used in a swarm attack against a US warship to overwhelm it's air defences, but then again a single Type 055 launching some 36 long range cruise missiles would be a much more cost effective way to do that.



In other words if it is equipped with nothing but drones then the only thing it would be capable of doing would be intelligence gathering in addition to targeting Somali pirates.

