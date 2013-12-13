Type 056 Corvette News & Discussions

What's new

A question. Do we know the type of 30mm gun the corvettes use? I think that those are installed amidships on the superstructure, not sure what freedom of movement they have though.
 
H/PJ17 Single barrel 30mm gun, introduced in 2010, fitted with LLP12A fire control system developed by Norinco 206 institure which is linked to radar and optronic sensors, fittted with automatic optronic guidance station. Used mainly on small surface target.


H/PJ17型单管30mm舰炮
简称：H/PJ17型单30毫米舰炮，系在2010年定型，2011年出现的最后一种单管30mm舰炮。该炮使用北方工业公司206所研制的LLP12A新型火控系统，有雷达和光电信道，配备自动光电引导站。首批4门该型舰炮于2011年安装在中国海军885青海湖号远洋补给舰上。也可以做为主炮安装到小型舰艇上,适装性好，是海军对付海上小型目标的新利器。
 
Many thanks for the prompt answers. I see it clearer now.

Here is what I was thinking. It might be the angle the pictures depict, but shouldn't the railing in the corresponding section the gun is installed be lower or removable (or have the turret installed higher?)

The last two pictures, combined with this one:



,depict that there is in fact a section in the superstructure railing that is lower-able/removable (you can see the hinges for that in the last two pictures in the post above). But the length of it pretty much restricts a lot the cone of fire against fast moving craft moving towards the ship (one of the prime scenarios that this type of guns are built to deal against).

I think it might be a small design flaw, given the fact that PLAN has expended the money to actually integrate the gun to the ships FCS and provide a full and automatic turret for it with extra electro-optic sensors.

Thoughts?
 
I had similar thought as you, but after I searched for my photo inventory, I found these. The barrel of the gun is higher than than the "railing", so there no problem with angle of coverage, unless the target is extremely close, say, within 100 to 200 metres. But then at this distance, an 5mm assault gun or a 12.76 mm heavy machine gun can take over.
