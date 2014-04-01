Type 055 DDG News & Discussions

Separate names with a comma.
China 12,000ton 055 class DDG plan, all 055 information update in this thread. Ths
It was made by a military amateur from the CD forum.
But i doubt it represents the true form of the Type 055.
type 055 should equip with Vertical launching anti-ship missiles instead of Inclined type missile launcher
Here is an upper superstructure module of the Type 055.
This ship will be a true monster as it could carry hundreds of anti-air, anti-ship and cruise missiles.
experimental platform on land for type 055
Looked from a different angle：
type 055 will build until 2015
The pics in #8 and #9 were taken at 701‘s full-scale electromagnetic compatibility（EMC）test field。
There is a further pic showing a stealth mast at the same site。
How type 055 looks like：
does anyone have the picture of the experimental platform on land for 054b
This should be the authentic look of the Type 055, but at least it does look much better than DDG-1000.