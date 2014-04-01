/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Type 055 DDG News & Discussions

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by cnleio, Apr 1, 2014.

Page 1 of 87
  1. Apr 1, 2014 #1
    cnleio

    cnleio PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    10,572
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2012
    Ratings:
    +19 / 30,364 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    China 12,000ton 055 class DDG plan, all 055 information update in this thread. Ths

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 11
  2. Apr 1, 2014 #2
    ChineseTiger1986

    ChineseTiger1986 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,888
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2010
    Ratings:
    +12 / 37,663 / -1
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Canada
    It was made by a military amateur from the CD forum.

    But i doubt it represents the true form of the Type 055.
     
  3. Apr 3, 2014 #3
    mado yu

    mado yu FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    17
    Joined:
    Apr 2, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    so fake
    type 055 should equip with Vertical launching anti-ship missiles instead of Inclined type missile launcher
     
  4. Apr 4, 2014 #4
    ChineseTiger1986

    ChineseTiger1986 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,888
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2010
    Ratings:
    +12 / 37,663 / -1
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Canada
    Here is an upper superstructure module of the Type 055.

    [​IMG]
     
  5. Apr 4, 2014 #5
    cnleio

    cnleio PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    10,572
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2012
    Ratings:
    +19 / 30,364 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    What it looks like? A integrated radar shipbridge ?
     
  6. Apr 4, 2014 #6
    ChineseTiger1986

    ChineseTiger1986 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,888
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2010
    Ratings:
    +12 / 37,663 / -1
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Canada
    Pretty much.
     
  7. Apr 5, 2014 #7
    UKBengali

    UKBengali ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,998
    Joined:
    May 29, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 12,190 / -2
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    This ship will be a true monster as it could carry hundreds of anti-air, anti-ship and cruise missiles.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  8. Apr 6, 2014 #8
    aliaselin

    aliaselin FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,355
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,817 / -1
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    experimental platform on land for type 055
    055试验2.JPG
     
  9. Apr 6, 2014 #9
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,245
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2012
    Ratings:
    +22 / 50,189 / -4
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Looked from a different angle：

    [​IMG]
     
  10. Apr 6, 2014 #10
    mado yu

    mado yu FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    17
    Joined:
    Apr 2, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    type 055 will build until 2015
     
  11. Apr 6, 2014 #11
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,245
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2012
    Ratings:
    +22 / 50,189 / -4
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    The pics in #8 and #9 were taken at 701‘s full-scale electromagnetic compatibility（EMC）test field。

    There is a further pic showing a stealth mast at the same site。
     
  12. Apr 6, 2014 #12
    qwerrty

    qwerrty SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,534
    Joined:
    May 12, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 5,721 / -9
    form those pictures, this hip looks nothing like all those fan arts that we've seen. lol. the structure not finished yet. it could be just some fancy house :lol:
     
    Last edited: Apr 6, 2014
  13. Apr 6, 2014 #13
    aliaselin

    aliaselin FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,355
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,817 / -1
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    How type 055 looks like：
    055-imagine.jpg
     
  14. Apr 6, 2014 #14
    mado yu

    mado yu FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    17
    Joined:
    Apr 2, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    [​IMG]

    does anyone have the picture of the experimental platform on land for 054b
     
    Last edited: Apr 6, 2014
  15. Apr 6, 2014 #15
    ChineseTiger1986

    ChineseTiger1986 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,888
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2010
    Ratings:
    +12 / 37,663 / -1
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Canada
    This should be the authentic look of the Type 055, but at least it does look much better than DDG-1000.

    [​IMG]
     
Page 1 of 87
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 1, Guests: 6)