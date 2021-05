054A is not the most advance and potent frigate in AsiaThis one I believe is the best frigate or Russian Admiral Goshkov class. Their fire power is far more potent.Mk 41 cell (SM-2) or 24 cell VLS with S-300. Giving them true fleet air defense protection and long range strike capabilities.But 054A has the most balance in terms of air defense , surface and anti-sub capabilities for frigate of its class.