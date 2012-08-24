What's new

Type 052D DDG News & Discussions

cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,774
Country
China
Location
China
The above is D3 of JNS&#12290;

D4 is under construction at the same shipyard where the above pic was taken&#12290;

D5-D8 is said to be the work of DLS&#12290;

D9&#12289;D10&#12290;&#12290;&#12290;&#12290;&#65311;:azn:

055&#65311;:coffee:
 
Akasa

Akasa

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2008
7,073
9
5,279
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
D4 is supposed to be in construction in parallel with the 055.
 
ChineseTiger1986

ChineseTiger1986

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 27, 2010
22,865
11
40,417
Country
China
Location
Canada
Are D9 and D10 going to be built in the 3rd shipyard?
 
H

hk299792458

FULL MEMBER
Apr 4, 2011
1,379
8
1,946
Country
France
Location
France
2 new pictures of D#03.





FL-3000N is a reference for exportation of the whole system (Launcher + Missiles). The internal use one called HHQ-10 (?? Missile part only).

The official reference of the launcher is called 710.SJ01-X (with X = number of tube), so far we saw 4 different version - 8 tubes (Type 056), 15 tubes, 18 tubes (Type 001 16 Liaoning) and 24 tubes (Type 052D).

Here the launcher installed on Type 056, it's called 710.SJ01-8



Henri K.
 
rcrmj

rcrmj

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2011
6,296
-12
8,975
Country
China
Location
China
no no, for all the infos we can gather from internet, we wont be seeing 055 until 2016 the earliest !

055 is a true monster, some of their sub systems are not mature yet, besides 12 052Ds were ordered, it will take two ship yards at least 2 years to finish all of them
 
H

hk299792458

FULL MEMBER
Apr 4, 2011
1,379
8
1,946
Country
France
Location
France
Part of the specification of the VLS of Type 052D, according to the official chinese military standard GJB-5860-2006.

















For example we learnt from this document that this VLS has at least 3 different kinds of standard launch modules - 9000mm of long, 7000mm and 3300mm. Each "structure" of VLS can hold 8 vertical launcher/seperator (we can see that in the front of Type 052D there are 4 "structures", and at the stern as well), and each vertical launcher can hold up to 4 missiles.

For those who are interested on this new universel VLS system, you can also have a look on an another official military standard GJB-1414A-2005.

Henri K.
 
H

hk299792458

FULL MEMBER
Apr 4, 2011
1,379
8
1,946
Country
France
Location
France
I'm still waiting for the last update of Google Map, but the satellite picture on March 3rd shown 2 Type 052D destroyers and 3 Type 052C destroyers. We know that things have changed since then...







Last year in November some pictures have been taken by a spotter from a plane flying over the Jianan shipyard, where we can see a Type 052C and a Type 052D side-by-side -











Henri K.
 
A

aliaselin

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2011
1,484
-2
2,016
Country
China
Location
China
According to POP3, all of the sub systems for type 055 have been mature
 
