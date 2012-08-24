Type 052D DDG News & Discussions

Part of the specification of the VLS of Type 052D
, according to the official chinese military standard GJB-5860-2006
.
For example we learnt from this document that this VLS has at least 3 different kinds of standard launch modules - 9000mm of long, 7000mm and 3300mm. Each "structure
" of VLS can hold 8 vertical launcher/seperator (we can see that in the front of Type 052D there are 4 "structures", and at the stern as well
), and each vertical launcher can hold up to 4 missiles.
For those who are interested on this new universel VLS system, you can also have a look on an another official military standard GJB-1414A-2005
.
Henri K.