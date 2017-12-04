What's new

Two Years Performance Report MODP

http://www.modp.gov.pk/SiteImage/Publication/Two Years Performance Report-MoDP.pdf

New MODP report is out. Some great achievements in export domain.

  1. POF exports in excess of USD 152 Mn
  2. NRTC exports worth US $ 8.5 Mn with almost 10 Mn $ orders in hand for CFY
  3. KS&EW exports worth US $ 34 Mn
  4. HIT exports worth USD 11 Mn

The biggest winner is PAC
Exports worth 17 Mn USD were made in last FY, orders for 370 Mn USD are under finalization
 
