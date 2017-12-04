http://www.modp.gov.pk/SiteImage/Publication/Two Years Performance Report-MoDP.pdf
New MODP report is out. Some great achievements in export domain.
- POF exports in excess of USD 152 Mn
- NRTC exports worth US $ 8.5 Mn with almost 10 Mn $ orders in hand for CFY
- KS&EW exports worth US $ 34 Mn
- HIT exports worth USD 11 Mn
The biggest winner is PAC
Exports worth 17 Mn USD were made in last FY, orders for 370 Mn USD are under finalization