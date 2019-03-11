Two Years of Balakot Lies and the Deadly Consequences for India

THE REAL STORY



Indian Airforce did carry out the strikes but released their weapons in haste as they were approached by the PAF F16s. The bombs landed a few hundred meters away from the intended targets.

Pakistan strongly protested the violation of airspace and loss of five trees and a precious crow.

Two years ago Codenamed as 'Operation Bandar', the Balakot Air Strike was conducted by the seventh and ninth squadrons of the Indian Air Force. The strikes were carried out in retaliation to the February 14 Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The Balakot Air Strike was mainly conducted by 12 Mirage 2000 that flew from the Gwalior Air Force base. The Mirage 2000 jet fighters, flying three separate formations, flew over north and central India for hours before entering Pakistan. The IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighters released their Spice 2000 penetrator bombs, each packed with 90 kg explosives to strike at Balakot. The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp at Balakot in hinterland Pakistan had been taken down by Indian fighter jets in a daring pre-dawn operation across the border.PAF launched operation Swift Retort to retaliate against Indian aggression, the results were as follows.1)Indian helicopter lost due to panic friendly fire, five killed.2)Bison shot down in AJK.3)SU30MKI downed in Kashmir!4) Abhinandhan taken as POW.5) PAF airstrikes deep inside IHK.Although Modi got away by fooling his entire nation on the Balakot fiasco and won the general elections. Nevertheless, PAF reinvigorated the 1965 spirit and taught the enemy a lesson not to be forgotten. The enemy with numerical superiority and state-of-the-art aircraft was again no match for our