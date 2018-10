The two women who were assaulted returned from a rally organized in Montpellier in support to the migrants and the Aquarius,a boat that picks up migrants off Libyan coasts to bring them to Europe....The two women then came across three foreign unnacompanied minors of 13 and 15 years old who followed them snatched their gold necklaces.A shopkeeper chased and neutralized them before handing them to the local police.