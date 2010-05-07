Two women as many children ‘raped’ in Faisalabad

Two women as many children ‘raped’ in Faisalabad | The Express Tribune Suspect barged into victim’s house, assaulted her on gunpoint

Suspect barged into victim’s house, assaulted her on gunpointOur Correspondent September 10, 2020Incidents of sexual assault of women and minors could not be controlled in Faisalabad as four more victims including two women and two children were allegedly raped in the city.Police started raids to arrest the accused after registering the cases.As per details available with The Express Tribune, the victim, a resident of Mohalla Mustafaabad area of Sargodha Road, was alone in her house when her neighbour barged in, took her to another room and threatened to kill her at gunpoint after which he raped her.Separately, in Chak No 66JB, a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by Shahbaz at gunpoint while she was alone at home. When the family members came to know about the deteriorating condition of the girl, they took her to a hospital for an ultrasound on Wednesday and found out that the victim was three months pregnant. After confirmation of the pregnancy, the family reported the matter to the police. Police had registered a case against the accused under section 376 TPP.Moreover, a teenager was on his way to the shop in Mohalla Hyderabad area of Nishatabad when the accused lured him to his place where he sexually assaulted him.In addition to this, a 15-year-old boy, who was working at a hotel in the suburban village in Chak No 498 GB, was allegedly drugged by his two colleagues. The drug was reportedly created by mixing narcotic pills in milk soda. The accused then took the teenage victim at a rooftop of the hotel where they raped him. Police registered separate cases against the accused under 376 and 377 TPP and started raids to arrest the accused.Cases of sexual assault have been on the rise in Faisalabad. On June 7, the body of a seven-year-old boy was found by local residents and police claimed that the victim was abducted two days earlier from D-Type Colony and sexually assaulted. The body was reportedly thrown into a canal in Dijkot area.On May 23, a teenage girl was gang-raped by five men after being abducted in Landianwala area. As per details, on the night of the incident, an unknown armed man entered the victim’s house by climbing the wall, woke up the family at gunpoint and began searching their rooms.He looted Rs50,000 cash and gold jewelry from a trunk and also abducted an 18-year-old girl on a motorcycle for sexually assaulting her.