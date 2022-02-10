Two US military convoys targeted in Iraq Sunday, 6 February 2022 (YJC)_ An Iraqi media outlet reported that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in the Samawah and Diwaniyah districts.

Sunday, 6 February 2022 (YJC)_ An Iraqi media outlet reported that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in the Samawah and Diwaniyah districts.Iraqi media reported on Sunday morning that an American logistics convoy had been attacked."Saberin News" telegram channel wrote in a breaking news:A US Army logistics convoy was targeted in the Al-Samawah area.According to the Iraqi media, the attack was carried out using roadside bombs.Minutes later, a second U.S. logistics convoy was targeted on the Al-Samawah-Diwaniyah International Road, Sabrinews reported.Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to withdraw foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.Iraqi groups insist that the Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq, following a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.