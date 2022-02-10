What's new

Two US military convoys targeted in Iraq

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,867
-9
12,891
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Two US military convoys targeted in Iraq

Sunday, 6 February 2022 (YJC)_ An Iraqi media outlet reported that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in the Samawah and Diwaniyah districts.
Two US military convoys targeted in Iraq
Iraqi media reported on Sunday morning that an American logistics convoy had been attacked.
"Saberin News" telegram channel wrote in a breaking news:
A US Army logistics convoy was targeted in the Al-Samawah area.
According to the Iraqi media, the attack was carried out using roadside bombs.
Minutes later, a second U.S. logistics convoy was targeted on the Al-Samawah-Diwaniyah International Road, Sabrinews reported.
Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to withdraw foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.
Iraqi groups insist that the Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq, following a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.

Two US military convoys targeted in Iraq

Sunday, 6 February 2022 (YJC)_ An Iraqi media outlet reported that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in the Samawah and Diwaniyah districts.
www.yjc.news www.yjc.news
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
US logistics targeted in Basra of Iraq
Replies
6
Views
298
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Muhammed45
US army logistics convoy comes under attack in western in Iraq
2
Replies
15
Views
807
SQ8
SQ8
Muhammed45
Drones attack American Ain Al Assad airbase in Iraq
Replies
0
Views
199
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
A drone strike on a US base in northern Iraq
Replies
8
Views
447
khail007
K
Muhammed45
US military logistics convoys targeted in 4 Iraqi provinces - Simultaneously
Replies
0
Views
183
Muhammed45
Muhammed45

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom