Yes, the US averages more than 1,700 train derailments a year Following the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, some people online said train derailments are more common than we think. Here’s what the data shows.

From 1990 to 2021, there were 54,570 train derailments in the U.S. That's an average of 1,760 derailments per year, or about 4.8 derailments per day, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).