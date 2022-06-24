What's new

Two Turkish 🇹🇷 companies have filed a case against Pakistan 🇵🇰 at World Bank

Jf-17 block 3 said:
A staunch reminder to those who think “brotherhood” between countries exist.
It’s all about national interests and money.
What has brotherhood to do with this if there is a deal with a company you have to hold on to the agreement if not they will go to court to resolve it.

Jf-17 block 3 said:
A staunch reminder to those who think “brotherhood” between countries exist.
It’s all about national interests and money.
And Turkiye doesn't need your brotherhood no one forced you to be our brothers. But if you're a believer then you're a brother to another believer that has nothing to do with our nationalities.
 
Jf-17 block 3 said:
A staunch reminder to those who think “brotherhood” between countries exist.
It’s all about national interests and money.
If you got ripped off by another countries government, would you not take them to court?

If your own brother ripped you off, you'd take him to court.

Where do these strange expectations come from?
 
313ghazi said:
If you got ripped off by another countries government, would you not take them to court?

If your own brother ripped you off, you'd take him to court.

Where do these strange expectations come from?
Exactly, if my own brother violates an agreement with me which involves money i will try to get back what belongs to me even if by lawsuit.
 
313ghazi said:
If you got ripped off by another countries government, would you not take them to court?

If your own brother ripped you off, you'd take him to court.

Where do these strange expectations come from?
If Pakistan broke agreements then Turkey should take them to the cleaners. Its disgusting mentality that Pakistan can break agreements, betray friendly nations but they should just forgive. Pakistan needs to get their house in order. Iran should also be taking Pakistan to court for not fulfilling the gas pipeline agreement, it cost Iran billions to build their side of pipeline whilst Pakistan realised afterwards that they will be sanctioned. What stupid leadership is in charge.
 
Jf-17 block 3 said:
A staunch reminder to those who think “brotherhood” between countries exist.
It’s all about national interests and money.
It's an agreement between your government and a private company. You're acting as if 80 million Turks went to court.

Besides, I would sue my own government if the state doesn't stick to the contract we ve signed.

Don't judge everything from an emotional perspective. It's childish.
 
These things happen everywhere in the world thats why we have courts and lawsuits there the issue will be resolved.

Only people with ill intentions trying to damage Turk Pakistan relations with this issue.
 
SilentEagle said:
These things happen everywhere in the world thats why we have courts and lawsuits there the issue will be resolved.

Only people with ill intentions trying to damage Turk Pakistan relations with this issue.
We have childish mentality. One of my relative had a big grocery business and he worked hard to make deliveries to all Asian takeaways, they kept saying we will pay you next time/next week etc. At the end all takeaways owed him 300k+. He warned them but they wouldn't give the money, he tried to take some to the courts and they all cried foul and made propaganda that muslim brother is taking us to court, he then backed out and had to sell the business because he was kept on being ripped off. When it comes to the English companies the takeaway people will pay straight away. This is the type of mentality, not everyone is the same ofcourse but when a high percentage has this type of mentality then your in trouble.
 
Im surprised that no one is actually naming the cause of this problem. That article literally states that Buzdar led Punjab Government is responsible for this lawsuit.
 
PakAlp said:
We have childish mentality. One of my relative had a big grocery business and he worked hard to make deliveries to all Asian takeaways, they kept saying we will pay you next time/next week etc. At the end all takeaways owed him 300k+. He warned them but they wouldn't give the money, he tried to take some to the courts and they all cried foul and made propaganda that muslim brother is taking us to court, he then backed out and had to sell the business because he was kept on being ripped off. When it comes to the English companies the takeaway people will pay straight away. This is the type of mentality, not everyone is the same ofcourse but when a high percentage has this type of mentality then your in trouble.
Your relative delivered the goods so if these people are real muslims they should have paid him on time without delay. In this business time is also very important your relative also have expenses to pay if not paid on time he'll get in trouble.

Turkish employers also dont have a very good reputation they dont pay their employees on time but Dutch employers are known to pay you on time and until the last cent whatever you earned. Unfortunately our peoples lack in such areas and we're muslims. Non Muslims are more carefull how is this possible?
 
SilentEagle said:
Your relative delivered the goods so if these people are real muslims they should have paid him on time without delay. In this business time is also very important your relative also have expenses to pay if not paid on time he'll get in trouble.

Turkish employers also dont have a very good reputation they dont pay their employees on time but Dutch employers are known to pay you on time and until the last cent whatever you earned. Unfortunately our peoples lack in such areas and we're muslims. Non Muslims are more carefull how is this possible?
He delivered to all takeaways and they were the same. Its unfortunate. They don't say we will not pay, they just keep saying next week and making excuses. This same mentality is at international level and this is why we are behind the west. It should not matter who the party is, they must fulfil the contract/pay up. This has nothing to do with brotherhood etc.

Why Pakistan fulfils contracts with Usa and West and is loyal at changing regimes for them but will not fulfil contracts with Iran, Turkey and other friendly nations. Already ex PM Imran Khan met President Erdogan to sort out other contract issues and now another one emerges.

If I buy a pc, laptop or a car i wouldn't buy from a Muslim, the reason is high percentage would lie but non Muslims high percentage will be honest. Its a sad reality. We don't follow Islam but are Muslims in the name only. Yes i met many Turkish people aswell, I was even told by Turkish friends to not trust them regarding food. This again has nothing to do with nationality but the small mentality people have.
 

