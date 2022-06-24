Two Turkish 🇹🇷 companies have filed a case against Pakistan 🇵🇰 at World Bank

SilentEagle said: Your relative delivered the goods so if these people are real muslims they should have paid him on time without delay. In this business time is also very important your relative also have expenses to pay if not paid on time he'll get in trouble.



Turkish employers also dont have a very good reputation they dont pay their employees on time but Dutch employers are known to pay you on time and until the last cent whatever you earned. Unfortunately our peoples lack in such areas and we're muslims. Non Muslims are more carefull how is this possible?

He delivered to all takeaways and they were the same. Its unfortunate. They don't say we will not pay, they just keep saying next week and making excuses. This same mentality is at international level and this is why we are behind the west. It should not matter who the party is, they must fulfil the contract/pay up. This has nothing to do with brotherhood etc.Why Pakistan fulfils contracts with Usa and West and is loyal at changing regimes for them but will not fulfil contracts with Iran, Turkey and other friendly nations. Already ex PM Imran Khan met President Erdogan to sort out other contract issues and now another one emerges.If I buy a pc, laptop or a car i wouldn't buy from a Muslim, the reason is high percentage would lie but non Muslims high percentage will be honest. Its a sad reality. We don't follow Islam but are Muslims in the name only. Yes i met many Turkish people aswell, I was even told by Turkish friends to not trust them regarding food. This again has nothing to do with nationality but the small mentality people have.