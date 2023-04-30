Two Tughril Guided Missile Frigates Ready For Commissioning !!

At Hudong-Zhonghua shipyards in Shanghai, China, the last two of the Pakistan 🇵🇰 Navy's multirole Tughril-class guided missile and air defence frigates are ready for commissioning into the Pakistani naval fleet.The warships PNS Tipu Sultan (F-263) & PNS Shah Jahan (F-264) are the last two of the new generation of frontline Pakistani naval ships in the Indian Ocean.The Tughril-class is armed with a 32-cell vertical launch system with surface to air missiles (SAMs) for fleet air defence, as well as high-supersonic anti-ship missiles, anti submarine missiles and torpedos, and a variety of other weapons covering the entire range of modern naval operations.