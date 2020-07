It might have a connection with this news...The Afghan Security Forces on Monday night destroyed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) camp at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The operation lasted for 2 hours from 11 pm to 1 am and saw two Lashkar cadres being killed. This includes LeT commander Abu Bakar from Khyber Agency in Pakistan, whose body was left on the Afghan side after the clash. During the action, two members of Afghan Security Forces also died and five were injured. The incident took place close to Durand Line at Spinzara near Durbaba area of Naizan district of Nangarhar. Durand Line is the name of Afghanistan-Pakistan border and the area of operation is in the eastern province of Nangarhar that borders Pakistan. The action came after Lashkar-e-Taiba reportedly established camps in Wargah and Tordarah on the border and were launching attacks on Afghan forces from there. Members of the Taliban were also present during the operation and it is believed by sources, the causalities on LeT and Taliban side is much higher as the dead and injured were taken by those who were fleeing back to Pakistan in vehicles.