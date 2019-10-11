Two-thirds of Ukraine's missile and space products were exported to the United States and Saudi Arabia

The results of the economic activity of enterprises that are part of the State Space Agency of Ukraine in 2020 were reported by its head - Vladimir Taftay.According to him, the main buyers of space technology are the United States and Saudi Arabia, which account for more than 70% of total exports." The geography of our enterprises exports is as follows: Most of the products are exported to the United States - 36.4%, Saudi Arabia - 34%, China - 9.9%, Korea - 8.4%, the European Union - 5.7%", - it was indicated in the service message Journalism for the State Tax Administration."The Ukrainian side manufactures first stage fuel tanks, high pressure tanks, valves, sensors, fuel and power supply systems, pipes, wiring and other related equipment.Interestingly, the European Union, where two sets of Stage IV propulsion engines were manufactured (and launched) for Vega launch vehicles in Ukraine in 2020, accounted for only 5.7% of exports last year. Whereas Saudi Arabia is almost like the United States.It is known that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia cooperate with Ukraine in the construction of space missiles,But the military missile systems that were manufactured and delivered to Saudi Arabia last year have yet to be revealed.By the government tax administration, the cost of these products reached several million dollars ...It appears to be related to the manufacture of the "Thunder-2" tactical missile system.67 % of the Ukrainian Space Agency products went to Saudi ArabiaThe main partners are Saudi Arabia with 67.6% of total exports of productsSouth Korea 14.8% of total exports of productsItaly 9,8% of total exports of products,America has 3.8% of total exports of productsChina 2.7% of total exports of products67 % of the Ukrainian Space Agency products went to Saudi ArabiaThe main partners are Saudi Arabia with 67.6% of total exports of productsSouth Korea 14.8% of total exports of productsItaly 9,8% of total exports of products,America has 3.8% of total exports of productsChina 2.7% of total exports of products