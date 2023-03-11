What's new

Two thirds of Canadians suspect China attempted to interfere in recent elections that returned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals to power

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,458
-23
97,831
Country
China
Location
China
Two thirds of Canadians suspect China attempted to interfere in recent elections that returned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals to power

Mar 11, 2023 07:43 PM IST

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634557805699923968

www.latestly.com

Two Thirds of Canadians Suspect China Attempted to Interfere in Recent Elections That ... - Latest Tweet by Bloomberg | LatestLY

The latest Tweet by Bloomberg states, 'Two thirds of Canadians suspect China attempted to interfere in recent elections that returned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals to power, according to a new poll ...' Two Thirds of Canadians Suspect China Attempted to Interfere in Recent...
www.latestly.com www.latestly.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Justin Trudeau and his family flee the Canadian Capitol for a secret location
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
4K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
ARMalik
Dictator Justin Trudeau has Emergency aka Marshall Law in Canada to crush peaceful Protesters !!
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
ARMalik
ARMalik
Hamartia Antidote
Canadian Government will review RCMP contract awarded to China-linked company
Replies
4
Views
422
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Amavous
Justin Trudeau calls snap Canadian election, voting day Sept. 20
Replies
6
Views
436
YouGotRouged
YouGotRouged
ghazi52
Truckers cause chaos in Ottawa after second day of protests
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Flight of falcon
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom