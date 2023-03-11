beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Two thirds of Canadians suspect China attempted to interfere in recent elections that returned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals to power
Mar 11, 2023 07:43 PM IST
Two Thirds of Canadians Suspect China Attempted to Interfere in Recent Elections That ... - Latest Tweet by Bloomberg | LatestLY
The latest Tweet by Bloomberg states, 'Two thirds of Canadians suspect China attempted to interfere in recent elections that returned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals to power, according to a new poll ...' Two Thirds of Canadians Suspect China Attempted to Interfere in Recent...
