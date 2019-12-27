Two terrorists killed in Kech , Balochistan : ISPR : 29/09/2020 .

Security forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in Mazaband mountains, Kech, Balochistan.

Two terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR

According to the military’s media wing, the security conducted and an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideout in Mazaband mountains in Kech. At least two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces.

ISPR said that these terrorists were involved in killings of civilians, extortion and attacks on the security forces.