Two Terrorists killed in IBO in Mir Ali, NWD - ISPR

Aug 7, 2019
Security Forces conducted IBO in Mir Ali, NWD.
Rawalpindi - October 19, 2020
No PR-204/2020-ISPR

Security Forces conducted IBO in Mir Ali, NWD. 2 terrorists belonging to Aleem Khan Khushhali Group were killed. These terrorists were involved in killing Malik Raees, resident of Mir Ali on 18 Oct 20. These terrorists were also involved in many terrorist activities and were wanted by police.
