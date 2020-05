Cant believe there are places in this 21st century where a girl is killed just for doing a few steps with a man...

A girl is not an object neither is she your property...she is as much a human as you are with all the desires and wishes you have.

I would say a girl should be given complete freedom once she crosses 18...why different rules for a girl? Boys can drink, do sex with whomever they want, do drugs, molesr girls...I blame women also of such societies...why are they silent?Why dont they stand up to such atrocities?Why dont they form organisations and create awareness among women about their rigjts?

Really disturbing...

Click to expand...