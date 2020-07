Two Taiwan helicopter crew members killed in China 'invasion' drill

AFP Taipei, Taiwan Jul 16, 2020, 06.09 PM(IST)Two crew members were killed in a helicopter crash Thursday as Taiwan's military held drills across the island -- including one simulating coastal assaults from China.Thursday's climax of the five-day drill aimed to test how democratic Taiwan's armed forces would repel an invasion from its giant neighbour.Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it -- by force if necessary.