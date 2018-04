READ MORE: Four FC personnel martyred in road mishap in Kohlu

[/paste:font]LAKKI MARWAT – Security forces on Tuesday apprehended two suicide bombers during a raid near the Frontier Corps checkpoint in Lakki Marwat.Sources said that the terrorists were arrested at FC checkpost when they were trying to cross the border into Pakistan from Afghanistan.The bombers were sent by the Afghistan’s spy agency NDS and a proscribed organization, revealed the investigation.Suicide jackets and important documents were also recovered from the arrested terrorists.They were shifted to undisclosed location for further interrogation