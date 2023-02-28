ISPR says militants stormed checkpoint, resulting in gunfight Click to expand...

Two soldiers, one child martyred in North, South Waziristan attacks ISPR says militants stormed checkpoint, resulting in gunfight.

,.,..,February 28, 2023NORTH WAZIRISTAN/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Two soldiers and a child embraced martyrdom in separate incidents in North Waziristan and South Waziristan, officials confirmed.According to local officials, armed militants stormed a check post in the Noorkhel area of North Waziristan late Sunday night.The terrorists, armed with advanced weaponry, were engaged by security forces. During the operation, two soldiers embraced martyrdom while two attackers were also gunned down, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR).The martyred soldiers were identified as 25-year-old Sepoy lmranullah from Bajaur and 21-year-old Sepoy Afzal Khan from Upper Dir.Two terrorists were also apprehended during the operation, the statement added.A heavy cache of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants who the ISPR claimed were “actively involved in militant activities against security forces” and responsible for the killing of citizens.The military’s media wing said a sanitisation operation was also underway in the area “to eliminate militants”.In the second attack, one child was killed and two critically wounded after a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) went off near the Wana area of South Waziristan.Officials told Dawn that the attack took place some five kilometres south of the district headquarters Wana on Monday.“Three children were crossing the road when the IED went off around 2pm,” a police official Zia Wazir told Dawn.He added that one child died on the spot and the two injured were immediately shifted to the hospital.The injured have been moved to Dera Ismail Khan for further treatment, the official said.Police have also started a search operation to trace the attackers. So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.According to locals, rival militant groups plant IEDs to target each other but mostly civilians become the victim when explosives detonate.