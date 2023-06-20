What's new

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Tuesday after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the general area Spinwam of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province's North Waziristan district, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 29-year-old Sepoy Gul Rauf from district Lakki Marwat and 23-year-old Sepoy Abid Ullah from district Karak embraced martyrdom during the incident.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it added.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

On June 11, three soldiers embraced martyrdom during an operation targeting a terrorist location in the general area of Miranshah in the same district.

The ISPR stated that on the night of June 9 and 10, an exchange of fire took place between Pakistani troops and terrorists.

It added that as a result of this incident, three terrorists were killed while four others were injured.

The statement continued that weapons and ammunition were found on the slain terrorists.

“However, during the intense exchange of fire, Subedar Asghar Ali (age 40 years, resident of Lakki Marwat district), Sepoy Naseem Khan (age 26 years, resident of Lakki Marwat district) and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (age 22 years, resident of Abbottabad) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom),” the ISPR said.


Every Army Martyrs gives a life line to establishment, so they can do rola of patriotism ... sad vicious cycle of abusing pakistanis and army personnel.
 
Innalillah!
While there are a host of factors causing this - the current atmosphere created by top leaders probably makes one think “Jind meri jaan” should be played at their funeral.
 

