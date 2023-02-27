What's new

Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan:

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
91,478
98
147,948
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.

Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi
February 27, 2023


<p>Photos of Sepoy Imran Ullah (L) and Sepoy Afzal Khan (R) who were martyred in North Waziristan on Sunday. — ISPR</p>

Photos of Sepoy Imran Ullah (L) and Sepoy Afzal Khan (R) who were martyred in North Waziristan on Sunday. — ISPR
Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district during a gunfight with terrorists, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

The statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyrs as 25-year-old Sepoy Imran Ullah from Bajaur and 21-year-old Sepoy Afzal Khan from Upper Dir.

“On 26 February, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan district. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” the ISPR said.

“Resultantly, two terrorists were killed, while two terrorists were apprehended. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists,” it stated, adding that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and innocent citizens.

The military’s media wing said sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate other terrorists in the area.
“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement concluded..

www.dawn.com

Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Military's media wing says two terrorists killed and two militants apprehended, sanitisation of the area is underway.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Terrorist killed during exchange of fire in N. Waziristan : ISPR : Feb 2023
Replies
0
Views
107
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
5x terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan clash - Dec 2022 .
Replies
3
Views
513
Mrc
M
ghazi52
A soldier, 2 civilians martyred in suicide blast in Miranshah
Replies
3
Views
462
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
ghazi52
Two soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district:
Replies
0
Views
519
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Two soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district: ISPR
Replies
1
Views
573
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom