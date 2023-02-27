Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR Military's media wing says two terrorists killed and two militants apprehended, sanitisation of the area is underway.

February 27, 2023Photos of Sepoy Imran Ullah (L) and Sepoy Afzal Khan (R) who were martyred in North Waziristan on Sunday. — ISPRTwo Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district during a gunfight with terrorists, the military's media affairs wing said on Monday.The statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyrs as 25-year-old Sepoy Imran Ullah from Bajaur and 21-year-old Sepoy Afzal Khan from Upper Dir."On 26 February, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan district. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location," the ISPR said."Resultantly, two terrorists were killed, while two terrorists were apprehended. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists," it stated, adding that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and innocent citizens.The military's media wing said sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate other terrorists in the area."Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement concluded.