Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in KP's Kurram district: ISPR

Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in KP's Kurram district: ISPR
Dawn.comPublished October 27, 2021 - Updated about an hour ago
A combination photo of Lance Naik Asad (L) and Sepoy Asif (R). — Photo courtesy ISPR

A combination photo of Lance Naik Asad (L) and Sepoy Asif (R). — Photo courtesy ISPR
Two soldiers were matryred in an exchange of fire with terrorists attempting to cross the fence along the Pak-Afghan border into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, the military's media affairs wing said on Wednesday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan in the night between October 26 and October 27.
"Troops initiated a prompt response and thwarted the attempted illegal crossing by engaging the terrorists," the ISPR said in a statement.
It added that during the exchange of fire with the terrorist, 24-year-old Lance Naik Asad, a resident of Kurram, and 21-year-old Sepoy Asif, a resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martyred.
"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that [the] interim Afghan government will not allow such activities against Pakistan in [the] future," the ISPR said.
It added that the Pakistan Army was determined to safeguard the country's frontiers against the menace of terrorism, and "such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."
Last week, two soldiers were martyred and two others injured in a terrorist attack in the North Waziristan tribal district.
According to officials , fighting between security forces and terrorists had broken out near Miramshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan, and one terrorist had also been killed in the exchange of fire.
 
ISPR should stop misleading Pakistani public, because the internet is full of these videos where TTP terrorists target our border posts from across the border. There's something horribly wrong with how these posts are manned and equipped because I have seen them getting close to the fence and throwing grenades on our side. This is like a fun time for them. The moment somebody comes close to the fence, he should be fried. What are we missing here exactly?
 
Xestan said:
ISPR should stop misleading Pakistani public, because the internet is full of these videos where TTP terrorists target our border posts from across the border. There's something horribly wrong with how these posts are manned and equipped because I have seen them getting close to the fence and throwing grenades on our side. This is like a fun time for them. The moment somebody comes close to the fence, he should be fried. What are we missing here exactly?
Proper training.
 
Xestan said:
ISPR should stop misleading Pakistani public, because the internet is full of these videos where TTP terrorists target our border posts from across the border. There's something horribly wrong with how these posts are manned and equipped because I have seen them getting close to the fence and throwing grenades on our side. This is like a fun time for them. The moment somebody comes close to the fence, he should be fried. What are we missing here exactly?
I have been calling for a 1 mile no go zone with sniper coverage inside Afghanistan for 10 years. If the POS looks like TTP take his head half a mile away.
 
