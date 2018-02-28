Two soldiers martyred in attack near Balochistan’s Kech

Two soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed in a statement.



As per the statement, a group of terrorists targeted a security forces’ checkpost in District Kech, Balochistan.



The ISPR further revealed that during an exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, resident of District Khushab, and Sepoy Abdul Fath, resident of Khuzdar, embraced martyrdom.