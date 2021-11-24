What's new

Two soldiers martyred during crossfire with terrorists in Balochistan's Tump

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation to stop externally sponsored terrorists after they ambushed a check-post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan.

The security forces retaliated with all available weapons, in which the terrorists suffered heavy losses while during the crossfire, sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan, and sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.


"It is reminded that Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and [the] progress of Balochistan," the ISPR statement further added.


On Monday, a Pakistan Army soldier martyrded after a patrolling party of the security forces came under attack in Panjgur along the Pakistan-Iran border.


Two soldiers martyred during crossfire with terrorists in Balochistan's Tump

After some good operations against BLA, Pakistani security forces again losing the steam against these leftist terrorists

And people want Pak army to continue war against much stronger TTP indefinitely
 
A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation to stop externally sponsored terrorists after they ambushed a check-post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan.

The security forces retaliated with all available weapons, in which the terrorists suffered heavy losses while during the crossfire, sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan, and sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.


"It is reminded that Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and [the] progress of Balochistan," the ISPR statement further added.


On Monday, a Pakistan Army soldier martyrded after a patrolling party of the security forces came under attack in Panjgur along the Pakistan-Iran border.


Two soldiers martyred during crossfire with terrorists in Balochistan's Tump

After some good operations against BLA, Pakistani security forces again losing the steam against these leftist terrorists

And people want Pak army to continue war against much stronger TTP indefinitely
This isnt due to the army losing steam to continue with the operations. Its the lack commitment and will from Iran to take action against these terrorists in their country which is where they hide and congregate. Afghanistan is already a done deal. Action is being taken against the BLA and thankfully they are being wiped out. BLF however is in Iran, and Iran hasnt been holding its end of the bargain. Thats the truth. Until Iran takes action or until we decide enough is enough and take matters into our own hands, then im afraid our FC manning the borders would ultimately be sitting ducks for the terrorists, only being able to retaliate with limited force thanks to Iran crying if we use heavy weaponry to retaliate with.
 
This isnt due to the army losing steam to continue with the operations. Its the lack commitment and will from Iran to take action against these terrorists in their country which is where they hide and congregate. Afghanistan is already a done deal. Action is being taken against the BLA and thankfully they are being wiped out. BLF however is in Iran, and Iran hasnt been holding its end of the bargain. Thats the truth. Until Iran takes action or until we decide enough is enough and take matters into our own hands, then im afraid our FC manning the borders would ultimately be sitting ducks for the terrorists, only being able to retaliate with limited force thanks to Iran crying if we use heavy weaponry to retaliate with.
If Iran is not cooperating then it needs to be openly called out for it instead of being called "baradar Islami mulk". That would be the first step in putting pressure on this country for its love for proxies and terrorists
 
If Iran is not cooperating then it needs to be openly called out for it instead of being called "baradar Islami mulk". That would be the first step in putting pressure on this country for its love for proxies and terrorists
I remember seeing a report somewhere (not sure if here or if it was on reddit) but it said around 6 or 7 locations of terrorists hideouts in iran, belonging to the BLF were identified by ISI and given to Iran to deal with. None of the sites were hit in any way. They were still opetational. That was back in 2019 i read that report. Iran isnt trustworthy. A close eye should be kept on them... At all times
 
After some good operations against BLA, Pakistani security forces again losing the steam against these leftist terrorists
Now that IK signed a peace deal with the TTP, they should also sign one with Jundullah and set your right wing and left wing terrorists against each other.
 
I remember seeing a report somewhere (not sure if here or if it was on reddit) but it said around 6 or 7 locations of terrorists hideouts in iran, belonging to the BLF were identified by ISI and given to Iran to deal with. None of the sites were hit in any way. They were still opetational. That was back in 2019 i read that report. Iran isnt trustworthy. A close eye should be kept on them... At all times
Iran is a cancer in Islamic world. Yes

But Pakistan needs to be even more proactive particularly on diplomatic front to force these snakes to take action against BLA/BLF
Now that IK signed a peace deal with the TTP, they should also sign one with Jundullah and set your right wing and left wing terrorists against each other.
Not feasable

Need to force Iran to stop behaving like an asshole
 
Iran is a cancer in Islamic world. Yes

But Pakistan needs to be even more proactive particularly on diplomatic front to force these snakes to take action against BLA/BLF
If we do that they will cry. Remember the crap they said against us during the whole afghan debacle?
 
Keep giving Terrorist amnesty, they will keep coming like cockroach. They live off the crumbs of foreign funding. Start taking over their family house and land and see how they disappear. Punitive Cost needs to me more than the financial benefit they are running after.
 
If we do that they will cry. Remember the crap they said against us during the whole afghan debacle?
Yes. But that doesn't mean Pakistan can allow Iran with this nonsense. Saving lives of Pakistani soldiers should be the first and foremost priority
 
Yes. But that doesn't mean Pakistan can allow Iran with this nonsense. Saving lives of Pakistani soldiers should be the first and foremost priority
Agreed. But what i was saying is, such a move will push them further away from us and more towards our hostile neighbour.
 
Agreed. But what i was saying is, such a move will push them further away from us and more towards our hostile neighbour.
If they are supporting BLF then they are already hostile. They need to be called out for it
 
Past few days have been mostly good. Yes some where they will succeed and yes we need to minimize our losses. But sadly some losses will still take place. The only way forward is to increase the cost for our enemy and ABBA JAN of BLA and TTP. That is our beloved enemy India.
 
If they are supporting BLF then they are already hostile. They need to be called out for it
Supporting BLF and not taking action are 2 different things
Both are shit things to do. They do need to be called out for it i agree. And if they ever act hostile to us.... A nice little excercise on the border should shut them up
 
What do these checkpoints look like that get attacked? The fortifications need to be built up in restive areas. Does anyone have a picture of where this attack took place?
 
