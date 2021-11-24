Two soldiers martyred during crossfire with terrorists in Balochistan's Tump

Areesh said: A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation to stop externally sponsored terrorists after they ambushed a check-post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan.



The security forces retaliated with all available weapons, in which the terrorists suffered heavy losses while during the crossfire, sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan, and sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.





"It is reminded that Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and [the] progress of Balochistan," the ISPR statement further added.





On Monday, a Pakistan Army soldier martyrded after a patrolling party of the security forces came under attack in Panjgur along the Pakistan-Iran border.





And people want Pak army to continue war against much stronger TTP indefinitely

This isnt due to the army losing steam to continue with the operations. Its the lack commitment and will from Iran to take action against these terrorists in their country which is where they hide and congregate. Afghanistan is already a done deal. Action is being taken against the BLA and thankfully they are being wiped out. BLF however is in Iran, and Iran hasnt been holding its end of the bargain. Thats the truth. Until Iran takes action or until we decide enough is enough and take matters into our own hands, then im afraid our FC manning the borders would ultimately be sitting ducks for the terrorists, only being able to retaliate with limited force thanks to Iran crying if we use heavy weaponry to retaliate with.