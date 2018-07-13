Two Soldiers killed by Freedom Fighters

J-K: Two CRPF jawans killed in militant attack in Anantnag district Militants opened fire on a CRPF party deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to three jawans. Published: 13th July 2018 12:03 PM | Last Updated: 13th July 2018 12:26 PM SRINAGAR: Two CRPF jawans were killed and one injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, official sources said. A civilian was also injured when militants opened fire on a CRPF team deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag and escaped, the sources said. The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, they said. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to track down the assailants, the sources added.