  • Friday, July 13, 2018

Two Soldiers killed by Freedom Fighters

Discussion in 'Kashmir War' started by Windjammer, Jul 13, 2018 at 1:46 PM.

    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    J-K: Two CRPF jawans killed in militant attack in Anantnag district
    Militants opened fire on a CRPF party deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to three jawans.

    Published: 13th July 2018 12:03 PM | Last Updated: 13th July 2018 12:26 PM

    SRINAGAR: Two CRPF jawans were killed and one injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, official sources said.

    A civilian was also injured when militants opened fire on a CRPF team deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag and escaped, the sources said.

    The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, they said.

    The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to track down the assailants, the sources added.
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Excellent...two terrorists of occupation forces dispatched to the hellfire...
     
