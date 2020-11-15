What's new

Two soldiers killed at Siachen sector after avalanche hits Army post

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,407
21
15,596
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Two Army soldiers were killed after they got stuck in a devastating avalanche in Siachen, Ladakh military sources said.

Sources said that an avalanche hit the patrolling party in sub—sector Haneef around 1 PM on Sunday where a group of soldiers and porters got stuck.
“The soldiers were rescued but two of them later succumbed,” said a source.

Other soldiers and porters who were also in the area when the avalanche struck are stable and out of danger, the sources said. Today’s incident is third in a row in the ensuing month.

Earlier, on April 14, a JCO was killed at Siachen sector. The Siachen glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

kashmirpulse.com

Two soldiers killed at Siachen sector after avalanche hits Army post

Two Army soldiers were killed after they got stuck in a devastating avalanche in Siachen, Ladakh military sources said.
kashmirpulse.com kashmirpulse.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Vapour
The remarkable true story of Lt. Col. Zafar Abbasi, veteran of Quaid Post, Siachen
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
PanzerKiel
PanzerKiel
Areesh
How a tiny line on a map led to conflict in the Himalaya
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Goritoes
Goritoes
Zarvan
The remarkable true story of Lt. Col. Zafar Abbasi, veteran of Quaid Post, Siachen
Replies
4
Views
6K
CriticalThought
C
Devil Soul
The story of Christian martyrs
Replies
1
Views
700
LA se Karachi
LA se Karachi
Abingdonboy
THE COLDEST WAR- India,Pakistan and the Siachen Glacier
2 3
Replies
36
Views
15K
kurup
kurup

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom