.,.,Two Soldiers embraced Shahadat in Tank area, KPK.On 20th May 2023, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in area of Tank, on reported presence of terrorists.During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists, resulting in killing of 3 terrorists. The killed terrorists have remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent citizens.However, during fierce fire exchange, Naik Muhammad Atiq (age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal) & Naik Rajab Ali (age 36 years, resident of District Attock) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.