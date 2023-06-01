What's new

Two soldiers embraced Shahadat in Singwan Area (Dist Kech) of Balochistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

.,.,.
A group of terrorists targeted a security forces' post through fire in Singwan Area (Dist Kech) of Balochistan along Pakistan- Iran Border. Since troops on the Post were already alert and responded gallantly with all available weapons, a heavy fire exchange ensued.

Security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully however, during the intense fire exchange , two brave soldiers , Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq ( age 34 yrs resident of District Dera Ghazi Khan) and Sepoy Inayat ullah ( age 27 yrs resident of District Jhal Magsi) embraced Shahadat while fighting bravely with the terrorists. Security forces have launched an immediate sanitisation operation in the area and are in communication with Iranian authorities across as well to deny terrorists any opportunity to escape.


Image
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ghazi52 said:
.,.,.
A group of terrorists targeted a security forces' post through fire in Singwan Area (Dist Kech) of Balochistan along Pakistan- Iran Border. Since troops on the Post were already alert and responded gallantly with all available weapons, a heavy fire exchange ensued.

Security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully however, during the intense fire exchange , two brave soldiers , Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq ( age 34 yrs resident of District Dera Ghazi Khan) and Sepoy Inayat ullah ( age 27 yrs resident of District Jhal Magsi) embraced Shahadat while fighting bravely with the terrorists. Security forces have launched an immediate sanitisation operation in the area and are in communication with Iranian authorities across as well to deny terrorists any opportunity to escape.


Image
Inna_lillahi_wa_Inna_Ilayhi_Rajiun.jpg
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

They are mostly all terrorists or terrorist supporters ,it's a waste of time and resources to try and bring these people to a corrupt court system

In the meantime people die due to their terrorism so we have to be sensible and just hunt them and their supporters down
 
Bleek

Bleek

Why are all these generals so useless? Spent decades on fighting the same insurgencies.

We need someone ruthless and brutal against anti-state actors, completely intolerant and hostile towards them. I think these generals lack enough testosterone and drive.

Look at the Turks attitude against Turkish separatists in the Kurdistan region, they go genocidal mode.
 

