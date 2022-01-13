What's new

Two soldiers die in ‘mysterious firing’ along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Areesh

Areesh

Two Army personnel died in a mysterious firing incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday, officials sources said.

They said Army officials and police rushed to the spot after the incident.

A firing incident took place in the Hanjanwali area of Rajouri along the LoC in which two soldiers received injuries and later succumbed, the sources said.

Windjammer

Windjammer

Areesh said:
. What is so mysterious about it.
Either suicides, fratricide or action by freedom fighters.
 
