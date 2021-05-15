Azerbaijan's Border Service Says Two Troops Killed in Clash on Border With Iran
yesWho killed the Azari soldiers?
Yup.. this is exactly what muslim needed right now, another round of infighting.Azerbaijan's Border Service Says Two Troops Killed in Clash on Border With Iran
Yavar is being crazyAre you serious? This deserved a thread? Btw, why did you change the title Yavar?
Correct it or i shall report it.
This is a Russian state owned news agency. I wouldn't take anything they say as face value. Especially if it hasn't been corroborated by other sources. I couldn't find any other news site which mentions this. If anyone finds one, please reply to this post.Azerbaijan's Border Service Says Two Troops Killed in Clash on Border With Iran
Not even Iranians living near Azerbaijan border like mulla regime... who's only support in entire world is Pakistan's current ruling clergy.Could be fake Armenian propaganda
We Azeri Turks, Sons of Qizilbash Turk lineages are pride of Iran. We have been massacring enemies of Iranfor centuries and we will do it again for Vatanam if need arises.
and btw Azerbaijan is a proud Qizilbash turko Iranic Shia nation that was taken from us, it did not want to. Blood of warrior never fights with itself.