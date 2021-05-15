What's new

Featured Two servicemen killed in shootout on Azerbaijan-Iran border

D

drmeson

Sep 2, 2016
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Russian Federation
Could be fake Armenian propaganda

We Azeri Turks, Sons of Qizilbash Turk lineages are pride of Iran. We have been massacring enemies of Iranfor centuries and we will do it again for Vatanam if need arises.

and btw Azerbaijan is a proud Qizilbash turko Iranic Shia nation that was taken from us, it did not want to. Blood of warrior never fights with itself.
 
CatSultan

CatSultan

Oct 23, 2020
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
yavar said:
Azerbaijan's Border Service Says Two Troops Killed in Clash on Border With Iran

This is a Russian state owned news agency. I wouldn't take anything they say as face value. Especially if it hasn't been corroborated by other sources. I couldn't find any other news site which mentions this. If anyone finds one, please reply to this post.
 
925boy

925boy

Sep 10, 2016
Country
United States
Location
United States
hey're saying its drug dealers who shot at both the AZ and IRI border guards.....makes sense...cuz i know AZ doesnt want smoke with IRan, Iran will finish them and their mossad ties fast if they violated....just sayin..
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

Mar 31, 2007
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
Not even Iranians living near Azerbaijan border like mulla regime... who's only support in entire world is Pakistan's current ruling clergy.
 
