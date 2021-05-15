Could be fake Armenian propaganda



We Azeri Turks, Sons of Qizilbash Turk lineages are pride of Iran. We have been massacring enemies of Iranfor centuries and we will do it again for Vatanam if need arises.



and btw Azerbaijan is a proud Qizilbash turko Iranic Shia nation that was taken from us, it did not want to. Blood of warrior never fights with itself.