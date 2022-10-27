Two senior TTP commanders killed in Afghanistan​

Asadullah Pehelwan and Mudasir Iqbal were killed in two separate incidents in Kandahar

Two senior commanders of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in separate incidents in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Local sources told that TTP commander Bismillah alias Asadullah Pehelwan has been assassinated by unknown gunmen in Spin Boldak in Kandahar.

The sources said that 35-year-old Pehelwan belonged to the militant wing of the radical group and had moved to Kandahar to avoid target-killing alongside others.

The renowned Taliban commander was killed by unknown gunmen who left them on the spot.

Another militant Mudasir Iqbal, who hails from Sialkot in Punjab province, was picked up by unknown gunmen a few days earlier and his body was found on the roadside today.

Mudasir was the terrorist who had released a video after the APS school attack, claiming that he was among the attackers.

Earlier this month, TTP commander Maulvi Abdullah was critically injured in a targeted attack in Afghanistan's Kunar province.

The former chief justice of the Bajaur tribal district was inside a vehicle when an improvised explosive device (IED) attack resulted in him getting critically wounded, sources confirmed to

The driver of the vehicle and two aides of Abdullah onboard were also seriously injured, while a passerby was killed in the attack.

The TTP commander's condition is said to be critical as he was moved to an undisclosed location along with his two aides and the driver where they will receive medical treatment.

The sources told that the blast took place in the Marawara district of the Kunar province.