Saudi will never accept their mistakes..its a country that got rich off their oil and arrogancy is rampant to the core from all that money. Its honestly shameful that yemen being a neighbouring islamic country is being destroyed by another "Strictly islamic" country. When the only thing islam has truly ever preached is peace..not only are they destroying the name of islam but also showing that they lack humanity. And then all the muslims have to suffer coz these people give the impression that islam is about violence. Money is truly the root of all evil.