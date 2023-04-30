Two Punjabis: Maj Adil Raja & Haider Mehdi gives "Life Hell" to Pak Army, ISI, MI & PDM | Tough Time, Expose & Call for Reforms in Establishment

Two Punjabis: Maj Adil Raja & Haider Mehdi gives "Life Hell" to Pak Army, ISI, MI & PDM | Tough Time, Expose & Call for Reforms in Military Establishment
The two Punjabi men are named "Ghaddars" by ISPR, and who has given the most tough time to Pakistan Army Generals & its institutions.
The two Punjabi men are named "Ghaddars" by ISPR, and who has given the most tough time to Pakistan Army Generals & its institutions.
- Maj (R) Adil Raja spend 21 years in Pakistan Army is a Punjabi Raja born in Peshawar.
- Haider Mehdi served 7 years in Pakistan Army son of Col SG Mehdi MC who served in Quaid-e-Azam movement.
Last edited: